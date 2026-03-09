BusinessLocal Business

Six firms make application for mining licenses 

By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

The government has invited communities near areas six mining companies have expressed interest to embark on mining activities for various minerals.

According to the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy, five companies have applied for mining licenses with interest in among others, gold, lead, zinc and barytes.

The five companies include Halal Mining Company Limited, Shanta Gold Kenya Limited, Royal DFC Limited, Rotor Systems Limited and Altona Mining Ltd.

“Any objection by any person or Community against the grant of the mining licence may be submitted to the Cabinet Secretary within fortytwo (42) days from the date of this notice,” said Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho in the notice.

According to the notice, Halal Mining Company is seeking for a license to conduct mining activities in Kilifi County with focus on lead, zinc, barytes.

Shanta Gold Kenya Limited which deal in gold mining is seeking a license to carry out the activity in Kakamega County which has recently attracted numerous interest on account of substantial deposits located in the region.

Rotor Systems Limited is also seeking gold mining rights in areas within Samburu County.

On the other hand, Royal DFC Limited which is seeking a mining license in Kitui County is seeking rights to mine Group E: Base and rare metals group.

Altona Mining Ltd has also made two applications seeking to rights to mine heavy mineral sands in Kwale County.

Official data indicates that Kenya total value of mineral production stood at Ksh 25.5 billion out of which gold accounted for Ksh 3 billion while base minerals amounted to Ksh 801 million.

