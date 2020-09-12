Six firms voluntarily suspend face mask production over poor quality

Six firms have suspended production of the face masks in order to procure the right equipment and ensure conformity with the standards set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

KEBS has similarly withdrawn the permits of three firms due to quality issue of products in the market as the regulator seeks to enforce compliance in the industry that has recorded growth since March this year.

According to the standards regulator, 63 local manufacturers have been licensed to produce protective clothing while 106 others have been licensed to produce face masks.

Kenya has recently witnessed an upsurge in local production of personal protective equipment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, Kenyatta University Teaching Referral Hospital has been given clearance by the Ethical Review Committee to commence clinical trials of their locally produced ventilator.

However, Dedan Kimathi University produced ventilator which was submitted for electrical and calibration performance testing last month is yet to get the nod from KEBS before commencing clinical trials. The ventilator is currently undergoing corrective measures as advised by the KEBS.

Similarly, tests of Mobius Motors volume-controlled ventilator presented to the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development is slated to commence in due course. The firm plans to produce 12 ventilators a day in case the demand rise.