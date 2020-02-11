Six Heads of State mourn Moi at funeral service

Six African Heads of State and Government including delegations from across the world paid glowing tribute to the late President Moi for the significant role he played in the region.

President Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Omar Hassan Guelleh (Djibouti), Brahim Ghali (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic), Sahle Work-Zewde (Ethiopia) and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were among the leaders who Tuesday attended Moi’s funeral service at Nyayo stadium.

Museveni eulogized the late president Moi as a friend and a statesman who reached out to his counterparts in the region and initiated and pushed various peace processes especially the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad).

Museveni said he witnessed the contribution of Moi and Kenyatta in bringing stability not only in Kenya but the East African region.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit also remembered the late retired president Daniel Moi as a great statesman and a leader who championed and led to a peaceful South Sudan.

“We consider the late Mzee Moi as the hero of our independence and freedom. The people of South Sudan are heavily touched by the death of President Moi who is the icon of peace in our region…” Kiir said.

President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh Moi mourned Moi as a Pan-Africanist while President Brahim Ghali said “Kenya has lost one of its greatest sons “

Sahle-Work Zewde underscored the fundamental role Moi played in the formation of IGAD back in 1986 and 1996 is one to forever remember.

“President Moi was a true friend of Ethiopia. During his long reign at the helm of this country, our two countries enjoyed excellent relations…I know that we will continue working on his legacy” she said.

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, described the late Mzee Moi as a gallant leader.

“When the people of Kenya are grieving it goes beyond the Kenyan boarders. When Kenya makes progress and succeeds, we also share in that “ he said.

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Moi was very instrumental in COMESA and IGAD. “We thank God for such a great life. May God comfort his family and the people of Kenya” he noted.

Neighbouring Tanzania also grieved with Kenyans.

Former Tanzania’ president Benjamin William Mkapa who was representing Tanzanian President John Magufuli eulogized retired president Daniel Moi as a diligent and staunch leader.

Mkapa termed the late retired president as his mentor and a great friend to Tanzania whom he got an opportunity to work with for seven years as respective heads of state for Kenya and Tanzania.

Another former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete also gave his tribute to the late retired president Daniel Moi with whom he worked closely to revive the East Africa community.

“Many of us in Africa will remember him for the pioneering work that he did especially with respect to regional cooperation” he stated.

Others at the national prayer service were special representatives of many nations including Namibia, United Kingdom, Qatar as well as foreign envoys based in Nairobi.