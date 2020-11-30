Six in court over gold smuggling racket

Seven persons accused of being behind a gold smuggling ring will spend three more days in police custody to allow police conclude investigations in a case where a Burkinabe national was swindled over four million shillings.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku directed that Jackson Maina Ndirangu, Awuyene Mbombo, Patrick Ngare, Kelvin Mwaura, James Njenga, Zachary Namakolo and Amani Patrick be detained at the Muthaiga police station until Thursday when the matter will come up for mention.

The four Kenyans, two Congolese and a Ugandan national are accused of defrauding Allassane Burkinabe Nikiema fom Burkina Faso of 4.169 million shillings on diverse dates between august 1 and November 25 this year.

They are said to have displayed heavy metal boxes allegedly parked with genuine Gold bars and nuggets, falsely pretending that they were carrying out genuine business.

They were arrested by officers attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) after their victim filed a complaint at the DCI claiming he had been swindled by the suspects who claimed they could sell him gold.

The suspects were on Friday presented in court under a miscellaneous application.