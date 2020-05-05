The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed that a Kenyan registered aircraft, 5Y-AXO, belonging to African Express crashed on Monday in Bardere, Somalia with six passengers on-board.

KCAA Director General Capt.Gilbert M.Kibe said the aircraft which had been operating in Somalia since March 2, 2020 had departed Mogadishu with medical supplies headed for Baidoa where it landed at 1310hrs.

He said the aircraft crashed as it approached the airport under unclear circumstances.

“The aircraft then departed Baidoa for Berdale landing at 1600hrs and later departing for Bardere. The firm’s operations officer confirms having lost contact with aircraft at approximately 1620hrs.” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Director General said they are in communication with the Somali Civil Aviation Authority about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Somalia Ministry of Transport and Civil aviation says the government is conducting thorough investigation and will publish findings in a timely manner.

” Our deepest condolences to the families and friends who may have lost loved ones in this terrible accident.”