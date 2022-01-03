Six killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

ByIbrahim Adan
Six people have been killed following an attack by suspected Al Shabaab militants at Widho village in Lamu County.

According to Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, the suspected militants also torched several houses during the attack.

One of the victims was shot dead; another was hacked to death while four others burnt to death in their houses.

Police managed to recover one spent cartridge of Special caliber from the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Mpeketoni sub-county hospital morgue pending identification and autopsy.

Investigations into the matter have commenced but the motive of the attack is yet to be established.

  

