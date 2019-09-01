Six killed in Naivasha road accident

Six people died in Naivasha following a road accident involving a Nissan matatu and a truck while nine others were seriously injured during the Saturday night accident.

The accident at Nyakairu center 15kms from Naivasha town occurred after the truck hit head on the incoming matatu killing four passengers in the matatu on the spot.

Five people died on the spot while the sixth died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha sub-county hospital.

Flow of traffic on the busy highway was paralysed as police moved in to tow away the wrecks before the flow of traffic could resume.

The driver of the lorry that was heading to Naivasha died on the spot while scores of passengers in 2NK matatu that was heading to Nairobi were injured.

According to the chairman Naivasha Road Safety Association James Kabono, the lorry driver was to blame for the accident.

“Five people have died on the spot and scores of others have been injured and rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital,” he said.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said that it was time that speed bumps were erected in the black spot to reduce fatal accidents.

“It’s a sad day that we have lost six people in this accident which could have been avoided and it’s time traffic officers contained the speeding driver,” he said.

Naivasha deputy OCPD John Kwasa confirmed the accident adding that the bodies had been collected and taken to the area mortuary.

“There was a fatal accident involving a Nissan matatu and a truck and six people died while nine others were seriously,” he said.

