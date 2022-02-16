Six Laikipia County Gov’t employees resign to seek elective posts

Six employees of the Laikipia County government have tendered their resignations to join politics and other personal interests.

The six resigned on various days last week in a bid to beat the February ninth deadline for public servants to do so, six months before the general election.

A press release issued by the County Director of Communications Muchiri Gitonga Tuesday said Joseph Shuel, the County Executive Committee member for Roads, Public works, Lands, and Energy intends to vie for the Laikipia North parliamentary seat currently held by Sarah Lekorere.

Education, Youth and Social Services Chief Officer James Mwangi also resigned to pursue personal matters, while the Chief Executive Officer for Laikipia County Development Authority Jesse Mugo has also left in order to vie for a ward representative seat in Nyandarua County.

Others who also resigned include Peter Mumbiko who was the personal assistant to the deputy Governor John Mwaniki to contest for the Ngobit ward seat.

Wallace Kariuki, the Chief Operating Officer of Sagak Tech Automobiles who wishes to vie for the Laikipia West parliament seat has also resigned as well as a cooperative officer working for the county, Moses Merinyo Panyua, who is yet to declare the political seat he will be seeking.