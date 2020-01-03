Six Lake region governors support BBI report

Six governors from the lake region have reaffirmed their support for the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce’s report and pledged to mobilize both leaders and members of the public from the region to support the report.

Addressing the press in Kisumu the governors termed the document as political turning point for the country.

The governors from the six counties of Migori, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Homabay and Siaya have jointly declared their resolve to mobilize leaders and members of the public for a positive discussion on the report with an aim of supporting a successful implementation of the report through a referendum or otherwise.

The leaders say the BBI was was the country’s political turning point that is poised to end the perennial election disputes and enhance devolution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Separately, Kandara Member of parliament Alice Wahome now claims the building bridges initiative was a ploy to amend the law of the land to create positions for some top political individuals and not for the good of the nation.

Addressing the press from the Coast, the vocal pro-Tangatanga faction MP, says economic growth was drawing to a halt owing to the ongoing BBI politics and it was time to shelve it until after 2022 general poll.

Weeks after the building bridges initiative taskforce was handed an extension of its term to engage the public in yet another round of town hall meetings after the launch its report, mummers are now rife on whether there was a ploy by political elite to drive a particular interest in their favor through the BBI.

With some Jubilee functionaries having hinted that president Uhuru Kenyatta would serve the public on another capacity after exiting office of the president in 2022, Wahome says the BBI could be orchestrated to drive that particular agenda.

Wahome says the BBI has put the country in politicking mood and it was time the nation dispensed off with it or it be put on hold till after 2022 general polls.

On several occasions president Kenyatta has declared he had no intentions of seek another political office upon expiry of his constitutional term in office.