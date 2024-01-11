Six matches on the card as Kenya Cup enters day four

Table toppers Kabras Sugar will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of the Kenya Cup league, as they travel to Nairobi to face Homeboyz at Jamhuri Park this Saturday.

Homeboyz who are yet to garner a win in three matches, are currently ranked 11th;one position above the bottom – with their latest outing ending in a 77-10 drubbing by KCB. The sugar men on the other hand, have registered three bonus points, sitting comfortably at the top on 15 points with their most recent outing ending in a 78-0 thumping of the Catholic Monks in December 16th. The last meeting between the two ended in a 57-0 win for Kabras in Kakamega.

10th placed Mwamba will be looking to overturn their fortunes, as they face an in-form KCB who are currently second on the log, with a perfect record of three played and three won, claiming bonus points on the spin.

Mwamba who are yet to win a match, will be looking to put an end to their dismal start to the campaign with an improbable task; the last time the two met Mwamba suffered a humbling defeat with the bankers running a 82-10 riot over them.

Kisumu will be looking to shake the early season cobwebs, as they play host to Kenyatta University Blak Blad at the Kisumu Polytechnic. Both sides have had a shaky start to the season, with the Bravehearts of Kisumu, who currently sit 9th on the log; failing to secure a win in their first three matches. Blak Blad sits fifth on the log having recorded a win, draw and a loss. Previous meeting between the two saw Blak Blad claiming a 31-3 victory.

The Catholic Monks who sit at the tail end of the table, will be hoping to overturn their fortunes as they face 8th placed Nondescripts, with their last encounter coming 4 months prior as the Nondies edged out the Monks 20-18.