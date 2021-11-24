Six matches on the cards as new Kenya Cup season kicks off

There are six matches on the cards as the 2021/22 Kenya Cup season kicks off on Saturday 27 November 2021.

The season will again be played on a one off, round robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinal playoffs with the final slated for Saturday 5 March 2022.

No team will be allowed to field players not yet fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Strathmore Leos get the new season underway when they host Nakuru RFC in the day’s early kick off at the RFUEA Ground. This match will pave the way for the Ngong Road derby when hosts Kenya Harlequin and Resolution Impala Saracens face off in the subsequent fixture at the RFUEA.

Last season’s runners up Kabras Sugar will be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at the Moi Showground, Kakamega with Masinde Muliro hosting Nondescripts at the MMUST Campus in Lurambi, Kakamega.

Menengai Oilers welcome Mwamba to the Moi Showground, Nakuru while defending champions KCB host Homeboyz at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

This year’s league season will also incorporate women’s action. There will be three fixtures this weekend starting with the early kick off between Mwamba and Topfry Nakuru at the RFUEA. Ruckit and Yamananshi Impala will duel at the Impala Club with Homeboyz and Northern Suburbs facing off in Ruaraka.

