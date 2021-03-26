Six more covid deaths as virus infects 2008 in 24 hours

The latest covid-19 statistics in the country appear to justify the decision by the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta to institute drastic measures to curb its spread.

In the last 24 hours alone, the Ministry of Health has disclosed that 2,008 tested positive for covid-19 from a sample size of 11,360. The positivity rate standing at 17.7 percent. This confirms the fears that the rate of infection could have risen 10 times in the last three months alone.

Yet, this is not the only worrying statistic. The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that over the same period, the cumulative fatalities from the disease hit 2,098 after six more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.

“All of which (the fatalities) are late deaths reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates,” Kagwe said in his statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



What’s more, 124 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 37 on ventilatory support and 78 on supplementary oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

“Another 81 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 68 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Kagwe said in his daily update on the covid-19 situation in the country.

At the same time, the number of people hospitalized as a result of the disease is rising with the ministry disclosing that a total of 1,192 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities. According to the ministry, another 3,777 patients are on Home-based isolation and care.

This comes even as the government sustained the vaccination of people enlisted in the first phase of the inoculation program amid growing demand for the jab. So far, the health ministry disclosed that 90,340 vaccines have been administered all across the country.