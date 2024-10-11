Six more people killed in inter-clan clashes in Tana River

Six more people have been killed in the ongoing inter community conflicts in the Bangale Sub county of Tana River and dozens injured bringing the total deaths to 14.

The killings happened just a day after the coast regional security team led by the Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha concluded a three-day tour at the conflict areas and assured the residents of their security.

Tens of residents at Nanigi, Anole and Vango have been forced to flee to other areas for fear of attacks.

Daud Loka, a community elder in Madogo said that although the conflict has been between two communities, all the area residents have been affected and some are moving to other areas for fear of being caught in the crossfire.

“This has been a conflict between two communities but has affected all of us living in these areas. Our people are moving from their homes due to fear and our children, some of those who are supposed to be preparing for the national examinations are not in school,” Loka said.

“We are calling for a ceasefire and bring to stop these attacks and killings because our people are suffering. We are calling on all leaders to spread a word of peace to everyone,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Coast Regional police commander George Seda said that the police had launched investigations to bring the culprits to book but so far no arrest has been made since the conflict started last week.