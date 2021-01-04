Six notorious gang members arrested in Narok County

Narok South Security Team on Sunday mounted a massive operation in Kandeiya village Oldonyo Nyiro Location in Ololunga Division to flush out a notorious gang of criminals locally named ” Kandeiya Six”.

According to Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Felix kisalu, the dreaded gang has been terrorizing residents by spearheading illegal occupation in private lands, conducting cattle raids and thefts in Olashapani and Oldonyo Nyiro locations in Narok Southand Olposumoru area in Narok North, attacking village elders and community policing members.

The gang has also been involved in arrow shooting of officials of Chepchabus Land Group Ranch, murder and injuring of members of non local ethnic groups, threatening to mobilise people to encroach into and occupy back Maasai Mau Forest, Engaging in illigal logging and game hunting, threatening to sabotage the ongoing government land clean up exercise and planned Mau forest fencing exercise and supplying weapons and arms in during previous inter-ethnic skirmishes in the area.

The criminals had dug underground escape routes from their houses and erected night vigil sentries in their various houses and hide outs.

With help of community members, the multi agency team managed to arrest six members of the gang.

They are being held at Ololunga Police Station waiting to be arraigned in court.

Deputy Police Commander Narok South Magdelene chebet said they are looking for two people who are said to be funding the gang.

She called on the residents remain calm since the area was hostile.