Six people die as 163 test positive for Coronavirus

Six people have succumbed while 163 others tested positive for Coronavirus, from a sample size of 2,283 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases announced Monday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe represent a positivity rate of 7.1 pc bringing to 92,055 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 973,805 samples so far analyzed since March.

From the cases all are Kenyans except seven foreigners aged between one and 88 years among them 84 males and 79 females.

Nairobi county accounted for the highest number of infections with 94, Kiambu 15, Homa Bay 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Nakuru 6, Machakos 4, Murang’a 3, Kisumu 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Mombasa 2, Kajiado 2, Meru 2, Laikipia 2, Kakamega 2, Isiolo 1, Makueni 1, Bungoma 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Embu 1, Narok 1 and Vihiga 1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



424 patients have recovered from the disease, 378 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 46 have been discharged from various hospitals.

“Total recoveries now stand at 73,452. Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,593. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said Kagwe.

Those under medical care in various health facilities countrywide are 960 and 6,581 others are on home based isolation and care.

49 patients are critical in the Intensive Care Unit , 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 20 on supplemental oxygen while another two are on observation.

Another 46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 37 are in the general wards and nine in the high dependency unit.