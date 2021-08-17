Six police officers accused of killing Kianjokoma brothers to remain in custody

Six police officers linked to the murder of two brothers in Kianjokoma Embu county will remain in custody for 14 more days to allow police conclude investigations. The court granted the orders claiming the matter had attracted huge public interest and there was need to ensure investigations are carried out thoroughly. Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi on behalf of the victim’s family called on the government to review the night to dawn curfew arguing it was leading to extra judicial injustices.