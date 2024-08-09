Six sacks containing cannabis recovered in Juja

Detectives based from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and Transnational Organized Crime Unit have nabbed six sacks containing cannabis.

The discovery made by the DCI officers were found in a Toyota Sienta with the registration number KDQ 905H parked next to Georgina Apartments in Mastore area of Juja Sub-County.

The two occupant identified as David Ochieng Okoth and Christopher Odipo Ochieng, who were taken into custody after dried plant material believed to be cannabis was found in their car.

“The search was extended to house no. G2 and house no. G3 where six sacks of cannabis were recovered,” in a statement on their official X account read.

Meanwhile, the DCI has advised members of the public to refrain from engaging in illegal activities to earn a living.

“The DCI’s relentless fight against crime will eventually capture the criminals,” the statement read further.