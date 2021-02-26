Six succumb as 410 test positive for Covid

410 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 7,180 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings to 105,467 the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,289,979.

Out of the new cases 368 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 276 are male while 134 are female with the youngest being a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 83.

Six (6) patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,853.

A total of 342 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,420 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

61 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen while nine (9) are on observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi is leading with 254 cases, Mombasa has 27, Migori 24, Kiambu 22, Nakuru 15, Turkana 13, Machakos 8, Kericho and Uasin Gishu 6 each.

Kajiado has 5 cases, Taita Taveta 5, Kilifi 4, Meru 4, Nyeri 4, Busia 2, Kakamega 2, Kisumu 2, Kwale 2, Makueni 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Wajir 1 and Bungoma.