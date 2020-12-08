Six suspected robbers gunned down in Nakuru

Written By: Claire Wanja
4

Six firearms with several rounds of ammunition were recovered

Six suspected robbers were Monday evening gunned down in Nakuru after their planned robbery was foiled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Special Service Unit.

The detectives gunned down the six of the eight man gang in a heated gunfire confrontation, during which six firearms with several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Detectives are on a manhunt for two gang members who escaped with gunshot wounds.

A pair of handcuffs and a walkie talkie were also found in their vehicle, which has since been towed pending further police action.

The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic examination.

