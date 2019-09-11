Six suspects in Ksh75M G4S heist released on bond

Six suspects including three police officers linked to the biggest money heist in the capital have been charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

The suspects who are accused of stealing 75 million shillings from the Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West were however released on a bond after denying the charges.

After spending five days behind bars, Chris Machogu, Duncan Kaveshi Luvuga, Boniface Mutua, Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki were finally arraigned in court over one of the the biggest bank robbery in recent times.

The six, who include three police officers, were charged with robbery with violence in connection with the 75 million shillings stolen from the Standard Chartered Bank.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence on the 5th of September 2019 at Nairobi West Shopping Centre while armed with a firearm.

The suspects however denied the charges and asked the court to release them on bail.

In opposing bail application, the prosecution argued that the accused are flight risk and may interfere with the investigations.

They would however breath a sigh of relief after Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered their release on a bond of 1 million shillings each with two sureties of a similar amount after entering a plea of not guilty.

Their release coming a day after the court said the prosecution should cease detaining suspects without solid evidence as this violates their right to liberty as enshrined in the constitution. The matter will be mentioned on the 23rd September.

In the meantime, former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo got a reprieve after the court returned his passport which he had surrendered pending investigations into a 50 million shillings fraud dating back 25.

The orders coming after Jirongo through his lawyer informed the court that he needed his passport to enable him travel to South Sudan to attend to his businesses.

The prosecution strongly challenged the application to return the passport saying Jirongo would likely run away from the court’s jurisdiction.

However Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi returned Jirongo’s passport but directed him to be appearing in court with the passport whenever the case in mentioned.

