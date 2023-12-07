Sixty-Five enlist for this year’s East African  Safari Classic Rally

The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally has attracted a total of 65 drivers who include 44 international rally teams and 21 local teams who will take on a total of 4,000km covered over 9 days.

The rally revs off on 10th of December at Vipingo Ridge and concludes in Diani, Ukunda County on the 18th of December 2023

Meanwhile Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has renewed its collaboration with the 2023 edition of the Classic Rally as the Official Sustainability Partner of the event.

The partnership according to a communiqué ‘embodies White Cap’s dedication to the Kenyan motorsports sector, aligning with the brand’s ongoing strategy to use high-level motorsport as a platform to raise awareness the company’s sustainability agenda on environmental conservation and responsible drinking within the sport’.

“This year’s East African Safari Classic Rally marks an evolution towards sustainability. As the world’s only carbon-free rally, it stands as a pivotal moment for us at White Cap. Alongside our ongoing efforts supporting sustainability initiatives, notably our partnership with the Rhino Ark Trust, our collaboration with the Classic rally represents our intensified focus on eco-friendly endeavours,” commented Abel Ratemo, KBL Senior Brand Manager, Whitecap Lager.

The partnership seeks to raise awareness on the importance of reducing environmental impact.

Ratemo highlighted, “Our role extends beyond responsible drinking advocacy; we aim to echo the message of sustainability, showcasing how even the toughest rally in the world can adapt and significantly minimize its ecological footprint.”

Tash Tundo, East African Safari Classic Rally General Manager, expressed her delight at the partnership saying : “We’re thrilled to have KBL on board once again, this time as the Responsible Drinking and Sustainability Partner for the East African Safari Classic Rally. This partnership underlines our joint commitment to responsible drinking while taking a vital step towards a more sustainable future for our country and global sporting events.”