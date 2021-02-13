Size 8 will host the show on a local radio station

Gospel musician, Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8 will be hosting a show on radio beginning tomorrow. Announcing the news on social media Size 8 she said, “New doors for God’s glory: brand new youthful gospel show, “Tambira.” She will be hosting the show with Dj Ray.

The show will run from 10 am to 2 pm every Sunday. The show premieres tomorrow.

The announcement comes days after she released a new single “Umetenda.”

