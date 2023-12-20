Skier Ashley Ongong’a makes history after qualifying for Winter Youth Olympics

Kenya’s Ashley Tshanda Ongong’a is set to become the first African and Kenya skier to participate in Youth Olympuics after sealing her place in the 2024 games.

The 2024 Youth Olympic Winter Games is scheduled January 19th-February 1st 2024 in Gangwon,South Korea.

The 16-year-old qualified based on her International Ski Federation (FIS) ranking of the women’s Youth Olympic Games quota allocation lists as of 18 December 2023.

Ashley Tshanda was born in Italy and holds dual Kenyan and Italian citizenship.

She is guided by some of the best ski coaches in Italy, where she attends a sports school, Bachmann Sport College -Tarvisio, under coach Francesco Silverio. It is here that she has horned her skiing skills and achieved notable successes at various competitions.

NOC-K acting as the National Ski Federation, played a pivotal role in Ashley’s journey. Following a recommendation by NOC-K, Ashley, along with Issa Laborde, an Alpine Skier, this year underwent an intensive 14-day training camp in South Korea under the PyeongChang 2018 Legacy Foundation.

NOC-K has also given financial and administrative support to participate in FIS races to get ranking points that earned her a qualification place.

Secretary General Francis Mutuku emphasized NOC-K’s unwavering commitment to supporting athletes abroad, “We find great inspiration in witnessing athletes residing abroad who are eager to proudly hoist the Kenyan flag. Their enthusiasm underscores our collective passion for representation, highlighting the significance our national colors hold for them.”

Ashley’s achievements include multiple victories in cross-country ski titles, regional and national championships, and notable participation in international ski competitions.