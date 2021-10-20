Slain athlete Agnes Tirop to be buried at her parents’ home

Former women’s only 10km world record holder Agnes Tirop who was found dead in her house on October 13th will be buried at her parents’ home this Saturday October 23rd in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The World Championship medalist Tirop was found dead in her house with stab wounds on her neck, her husband has since appeared in court as key suspect.

It’s believed Tirop’s family is reluctant to allowing the family of Ibrahim Rotich attend the burial.

Rotich who is a key suspect in the case is set to remain in custody for further 20 days as Police finalize investigations.

Rotich and a friend who was in his company when he was arrested in Changamwe, Mombasa last week, will remain in custody for three weeks .They appeared before Iten senior principal magistrate Charles Kutwa.

Long distance runner Tirop,a two time world championship bronze medalist was aged 25.

Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 metres at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometre road race in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds off the previous record held by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui since 2002.

Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second-youngest champion ever.