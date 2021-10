The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old world 5,000m record holder Agnes Tirop, has been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed Thursday night that Ibrahim Rotich, the partner to the athlete was apprehended by detectives who have been pursuing him in Changamwe, Mombasa county.

According to the police, Rotich who has been on the run since the gruesome execution of Tirop was waylaid as he made attempts to flee and enter a neighboring country.