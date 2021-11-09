Slain athlete Agnes Tirop’s partner to be charged with murder November 16

The prime suspect in the murder of former Olympian Agnes Tirop will be put on trial for her death next week.

The High Court in Eldoret Tuesday directed that the athlete’s former husband Ibrahim Rotich be taken for mental assessment at the Moi Referral Hospital before being charged.

Deputy Registrar of the High Court in Eldoret Diana Milimo ordered that Rotich be produced before the court on November 16 to be charged with the murder of the athlete.

State Counsel David Fedha said the suspect had to undergo mental tests before being charged.

“We are here just to apply for the suspect to be escorted for the mental assessment before being brought back for plea taking,” Fedha said.

Ngige Mbugua, the lawyer of the accused, said the defense was not opposed to the application for mental assessment.

“We had already made the same application at a lower court in Iten and we do not object to the application,” Mbugua said.

Rotich first appeared before Resident Magistrate Naomi Wairimu in Iten after being held for 20 days to facilitate investigations into the death of the athlete.

Wairimu directed that he be transferred to the High Court in Eldoret

He is expected to answer to murder charges on Tuesday next week. Tirop was on October 13 found dead in her house in Iten where she lived with Rotich.

A post-mortem revealed that she died after being stabbed in the neck and being hit by a blunt object in the head.