Slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen to be buried Monday

Questions over the actual contents of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s will continue to cloud his burial plans ahead of his internment Monday at the Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi.

The controversy coming amid reports that Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu through her legal team plans to contest the will in the wake of claims that her late husband did not bestow her even a penny.

Wairimu is also waiting for a court ruling Monday to determine whether her request to attend the burial will be granted following her move to seek orders to allow her to attend the late Cohen’s burial.

It is also alleged that Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Cohen travelled back to the Netherlands soon after the Will reading.

This even as a contest at the court on the late Cohen’s will by Sarah Wairimu’s legal team looms, lawyer Chege Kirundi who presided over the opening of the will ceremony on Friday attended only by Cohen’s Sister and friends, said Wairimu’s legal team had hinted that it will challenge the legitimacy of Cohen’s will.

Wairimu’s party alleging that the confidential document had been compromised amid claims that the Late Tob Cohen did not entrust even a single penny to His widow.

On Friday, Lawyer Kirundi dismissed reports that the will had been leaked, adding that even the contents of the will shall remain a discretion to the family.

It is however alleged that Tob Cohen Bestowed all his wealth of about Ksh 700 million to his closest blood relatives.

Cohen’s widow who is yet to be charged with the murder of her husband is expected to take plea, even as detectives widen the net for alleged co-perpetrators of the murder most foul.