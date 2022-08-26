Slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka to be laid to rest

Daniel Musyoka, a Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency in the just concluded elections who was found murdered will be laid to rest Friday in Muuani Village, Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County.

Musyoka went missing on 11th August 2022, and his body later found in Loitoktok, Kajiado County on 15th August 2022 after being positively identified by his family members after it was discovered by Maasai herders along the Meriko River.

He was last seen at the constituency’s tallying centre before he was reported missing.

While condoling the family of the slain IEBC official, Chebukati called on security agencies to speedily investigate and apprehend his killers.

“The Commission is saddened by the murder of its Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency, Mr. Daniel Musyoka, and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends,” he said.

Mr. Musyoka just like the late ICT Manager, Chris Msando, was murdered while on duty. This was a well-trained officer who performed his duty with utmost honesty, integrity, and dedication,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that his stand to do the right thing cost his life. As the Commission condoles with the family of Mr. Musyoka,” said the IEBC Chairperson.

He called on security agencies to speedily investigate and apprehend his killers.

Chebukati will lead the commission in bidding farewell to the late Musyoka.

On Thursday, IEBC officials held a peaceful demonstration in Nairobi following the cold blood murder of Daniel Musyoka. IEBC has petitioned parliament, the inspector general of police and the Director of Public Prosecution to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.