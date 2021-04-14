Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa laid to rest

The body of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Senior Video Editor Betty Barasa was Wednesday buried in a private ceremony at her home in Oloolua, Ngong in Kajiado County.

Earlier, a requiem mass was held at the Montezuma funeral home in Nairobi presided over by Father Micah Kemboi.

KBC Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilal eulogized Mrs Barasa as a worker who not only did her best in her assigned duties but also loved her work.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Human Resources Manager Pamela Mogaka, Dr. Bilal said that Betty served the corporation diligently and was always ready to take up any assignment.

Betty’s husband Geoffrey Namachanja eulogized her as a dear wife and dedicated mother. He said he had lost a pillar, who supported him emotionally, financially and in many other ways for the past 17 years.

Namachanja told mourners that they met in April 2004, wedded in April 2014 and she met her death in April 2021.

Barasa called on the government security machinery to find the murderers of his wife adding that this will bring closure to the murder mystery.

Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo,Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga among others called on the police to expedite the investigations into the murder.

On his part, Wanyama Musiambo assured the family and mourners that the government will do everything possible to bring the culprits to book.

The Director General of the Museums of Kenya Prof. Mzalendo Kibunjia reassured the family of their support at this time of mourning.

Betty Barasa was shot dead by thugs at her home on Wednesday last week.

She leaves behind a husband, Geoffrey Barasa and three children.

The late #BettyBarasa leaves behind a husband, Geoffrey Barasa and three children ^MK pic.twitter.com/9Pjf6cvum5 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 14, 2021