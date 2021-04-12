Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa to be buried on Wednesday

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Senior Video Editor Betty Barasa, who was murdered in cold blood, will be buried on Wednesday at her Oloolua residence in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The mass and burial ceremonies will be held in compliance with the Ministry of Health protocols.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Mrs. Barasa.

The family has called on the investigating agencies to expedite the process and bring the culprits to book.

Betty was shot dead inside the family’s Oloolua home shortly after returning home from work.

The motive of the killing is not known.

The gang of three is said to have accosted Betty at the gate before leading her to the house where they held her family hostage.

The gang members are said to have demanded money from the family, and when their demands were not met, resulted to harassing their victims.

While one of the gang members was left at the sitting room keeping watch of the rest of the family members, the other two led their victim to the upper floor of the house ostensibly in search of valuables.

While what transpired at the family’s main bedroom remains unclear, the rest of the family reported hearing gunshots before the two armed men came down the stairs. When the sound of gunfire ran silent, Betty’s lifeless body lay on the ground in a pool of blood.

The gang then proceeded to pick a laptop and a phone before disappearing into the darkness.

On Monday, the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) condemned the killing and called for a speedy investigation into the matter.

