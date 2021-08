Calls for justice dominated speeches during the burial of two brothers who were lynched by villagers in Isinya, Kajiado on suspicion of being livestock thieves two weeks ago. During the burial of the two siblings, Fred Mureithi, 30 years old and his younger brother Victor Mwangi, 25 years old, at their Mayu village home in Nyandarua county on Friday, speaker after speaker called for speedy and investigations and arrest of more assailants.