Slain Kitengela brothers laid to rest

Calls for justice dominated speeches during the burial of the two brothers who were lynched by villagers in Isinya, Kajiado County on suspicion of being livestock thieves two weeks ago.

During the burial of the two siblings, Fred Mureithi, 30, and his younger brother Victor Mwangi, 25, at their Mayu village home in Nyandarua County on Friday, speaker after speaker called for speedy investigations and the arrest of more assailants.

The two who were together with their cousins Mike George, 29 and Nicholas Musa, 28 had gone to Isinya to celebrate Victor’s 25th birthday, on Sunday, August 8 when they were lynched by angry villagers after allegedly mistaking them for cattle rustlers.

Speaking during the burial Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, said it was unfortunate to lose promising young men under unclear circumstances.

Though already one suspect has been arrested in connection to the killings, the lawmaker asked police to expedite investigations and bring more suspected killers to book.

40-year-old Benson Melonyie ole Mungai was on Tuesday arrested in connection to the murder of the four men.

Ole Mungai, who is alleged to have masterminded the murders of the four young men, was nabbed by detectives in his hideout in Kitengela town.

The lawmakers present at the burial said that they would follow the matter to its conclusion through the tools available in Parliament.

Njoki Macharia, Haki Africa, said they will mobilize youth to protest in the streets to demand justice for the victims if all suspects will not be brought to book.

While eulogizing her sons Lucy Wanjiru maintained that her children were innocent and were victims.

Friends and relatives who spoke during the burial eulogized the two as hardworking, saying that it was unfortunate that their lives were cut short at their prime age.