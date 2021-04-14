Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela gets 10-game racism ban

Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches after racially abusing Glen Kamara – with the Rangers midfielder suspended for three games.

The Finn has been found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the sides’ stormy Europa League meeting at Ibrox in March, which Slavia won.

Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, called Kudela’s sanction “the barest minimum penalty” and made “a mockery of Uefa’s claims on taking racism seriously”. He also suggested Kamara’s suspension was reduced from five games on appeal.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been banned for four games, too, after Ondrej Kolar suffered a fractured skull in a challenge during the game, with the Ibrox club fined 9,000 euros for failing to control their players.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Roofe and defender Leon Balogun were sent off, and three other players were booked in the stormy last-16 second-leg encounter, which the Czech side won 2-0 to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Police Scotland are still looking into separate allegations of racial abuse and a reported assault.