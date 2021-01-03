Sleek Manchester City put Chelsea to the sword at the Bridge

Three goals, three points and three consecutive wins was enough to propel Manchester City to fifth position on the log as they beat Chelsea 1-3, at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City were dazzling in the win and Pep Guardiola was brave in awarding a premier league debut to rookie goalkeeper Zackary Steffen, who made a school boy error in the 10th minute that Chelsea couldn’t capitalize on.

City were the superior side in the early exchanges and they made their superiority count in the 18th minute when the impressive Phil Foden, glide a pass at the edge of the box to Ilkay Gundogan, who found the bottom right side of the corner to give them the lead.

3 minutes later, Phil Foden found the back of the net with a no look finish to cap off a sweet counter attacking move and make it 0-2.

It was all City and Chelsea had goalkeeper Mendy to thank for keeping the scores down. This wasn’t the case in the 34th minute as captain Kevin De Bryune benefited from a ball that had ricocheted off the post to tack it in and make it 0-3.

In the second half Chelsea put in some resistance but they met a resolute defence who were in no mood to concede.

Raheem Sterling was guilty of squandering gilt edged chances to further Manchester City’s lead and would be glad that Chelsea didn’t punish them.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi latched on fellow substitute Kai Havertz beautiful square ball to get a consolation goal deep into stoppage time and ensure that Zackary Steffen, doesn’t keep a clean sheet on his debut.

The loss will surely put more pressure on Chelsea coach Frank Lampard, who has now conceded six goals in the last two games against top six sides, this despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window.

