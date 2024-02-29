Slovakia pledges technical assistance to Kenya to achieve food security

The government of Slovakia is keen to provide more technical assistance to Kenya to boost the country’s food security agenda.

The Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kenya Katarina Leligdonova says the Central European nation attaches great value to the existing cordial relations with Kenya and is in turn ready to share expertise in various spheres, specifically its experience and knowhow in securing high-protein foods to help those in need.

The Envoy, who was leading a delegation of government officials from Slovakia on a tour of various projects in Kenya, says her country further wants to offer assistance to the Kenyan people to cope with the negative effects of global warming.

“We want to focus our conversation on the connection between environmental aspects and food security. Every project Slovakia is providing to Kenya has horizontal priority. It’s all about adaptation to the consequences of the climate crisis,” she said during a visit to the Insecti Pro facility in Limuru, Kiambu County, that helps grow insects for consumption as an alternative source of proteins.

The project is home to three different types of insects. Crickets and millworms that are bred here are for human nutrition. The facility grows mill worms that are also distributed to smallholder farmers across Kenya.

“We started growing insects in Kenya because there is a problem with animal feed, there is not enough protein there. As we looked at the Kenyan market, and the options of protein, we started seeing there was a problem with meat, eggs, and omena, and we thought if we could grow insects, crickets, and mill worms from a clean environment, then we would be providing a clean alternative to protein,” said Talash Huijbers, the CEO of Insecti Pro

“We are not saying eat this every day or replace your Nyama Choma (with it), but this can be a part of your diet towards achieving better human nutrition,” she added

Ambassador Leligdonová says her country, which is now co-funding the edible insects project, says the Slovak Republic is eager to channel additional support to Kenya in her bid to be food secure. She indicated that Slovakia was particularly eager to share important skills on best agricultural practices.

“Knowledge sharing is not only about the technique but also the technology, and how to produce products that are easy to sell in Europe. We help entrepreneurs have added value in Kenya and for produce to be shipped to any part of the world they decide,” said the Ambassador

“We are very glad that Slovakia and Kenya have been able to construct a partnership. We are here as equal partners so we are engaging Kenyan partners to work with us together so that our know-how and knowledge can stay here forever. That is our goal. We want to transmit this knowledge and ensure that food security is ensured,” added Peter Janura, the Director General, External Relations & Environmental Policy at Slovak Republic’s Ministry of Environment

Another project that has received support from the Slovak Republic in Kenya is in the Coast Region, where more than 1.5 million cashew nut trees have been planted. This is where Slovakia has also funded the construction of a factory producing cashew nuts, that are currently being exported to Europe or sold to local markets.

“This is one of the examples of us trying to connect the environment and sustainable growth. We help farmers produce products that are eco-friendly and which of course fulfill all the standards. What we are trying to achieve is that quality of products from Kenya are easily acceptable in European Union markets,” says Ambassador Leligdonová

