Small scale farmers advised to diversify crops

Farmers in Kiambu County get training on best agricultural practices
Smallholder farmers are being advised to embark on diversifying crops in their farmlands to lower risks of total crop failure and sustain income.

In Nakuru County farmers have benefited from agricultural biodiversity training by Buildings Eastern Africa Community Network is which targets to improve crop production and attain food security

Food insecurity is still a crisis in some parts of Kenya and to help curb this, farmers are being taught the importance to practicing agricultural biodiversity.

Buildings Eastern Africa Community Network (Beacon) has launched a two year program to promote sustainable food systems and nutrition by enlightening farmers and locals on biodiversity.

Simon Ngige a farmer from Taka-mema farmers association says they have created a policy as an association to enable them diversify their farming by cultivating several crops within their farms.

He says that for a long time, farmers in the area have been cultivating only one crop but after receiving training from BEACON, farmers now have a chance to exploit biodiversity with the same resources they had before to attain better results.

Agricultural extension officers have also been challenged to make more visits to the small scale farmers in order to equip them with modern farming skills for maximum yields in their farms.

