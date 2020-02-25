Personality is an unbroken series of successful gestures.

By Leah Kabindu

Personality determines our success in life. It includes our individual differences from other people in how we think, feel and behave. If it is under-developed, our hard work might go in vain.

Developing said personality is an everyday task and Here are some small ways in which you can improve yours:

Learning social skills: These are the skils we use to interact and communicate with other human beings. Skills like effective body language, being a good listener, empathy and respect will open doors for you and help you hold great relationships.

Know your strengths and weaknesses: Once you identify your strengths, you can use them to leverage yourself and push yourself further. When it comes to weaknesses, these are areas you need to work on, not inherently bad things. You will find that you can almost always transform your weaknesses into strengths.

Set goals: People with great personalities are motivated to become the best version of themselves. Setting both short term and long-term goals helps you to reach your full potential. Ensure that the goals you set will push you beyond your comfort zone in some way in order to make you grow from them.

Meet new people: Make the effort to meet new people especially those who are talented differently from you. This will expose you to different cultures and alternative ways of doing things, thus broadening your horizon.

Have a positive outlook and attitude: No one wants to be around people who are negative, complain often or have nothing good to say. Be the kind of a person that lights up a room with energy when you enter it while looking for the best in people and things. Adopt an attitude of gratitude.

Have integrity: Being honest and true to your word will bring you the admiration, respect and gratitude of others. Show consistency in your word, and stick to your morals and values.

Read more and expand your interests: Reading is necessary. It not only expands your knowledge but also helps you develop a moral compass. Learn a new skill and revisit old interests.

