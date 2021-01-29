Smallholder tea farmers receive Kshs.184M dividend


The dividends payments come on the back of enhanced green leaf production over the same period which led to growth in total revenues for the year.

Smallholder tea farmers affiliated to Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) managed factories have begun receiving Kshs 184 million from their tea factory companies.

The amount is as a result of dividends declared by factory companies for the year ended 30th June 2020 and are are separate from the ones declared by KTDA Holdings’ and its subsidiaries in December last year.

In a statement Friday, the dividends payments come on the back of enhanced green leaf production over the same period which led to growth in total revenues for the year despite despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted supply chains across the globe.

Tea farmer

“Tea factory companies are business entities owned by smallholder farmers who are shareholders in their respective factories. In the course of business, the tea factory companies declare dividends which are then distributed to farmers as shareholders.” Said part of the statement

Farmers are receiving these dividends together with the December 2020 green leaf payments.

