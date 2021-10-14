Government unveils smart phone application for eye screening

The Ministry of Health has unveiled a smart phone based application, (PEEK-Portable Eye Examination Kit) that can be used by teachers in screening for eye diseases, and specifically identify those children with Refractive errors.

This even as Kenya joins the world in marking World Sight Day themed ‘Love your eyes’.

The ministry says, the teachers once trained are able to refer the children identified for further examination by an eye health worker.

The World Health Organization has also proposed a new strategy; Integrated People centered eye care so to win war against vision impairment and poverty.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the strategy calls for more emphasis on community engagement, health promotion and disease prevention, in addition to the traditional curative and rehabilitative services.

“The Strategy is very strong on communities taking eye care as their responsibility, proactively present themselves for checkup, even when they have no symptoms, or when they have common symptoms like itchy eyes.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “The Ministry of Health, both the National and County governments, together with our partners have put in place appropriate workforce and infrastructure, to enable provision of quality eye health services at the county level.”

Government has called on the members of public to take the initiative and have their eyes checked regularly, so that if they have treatable conditions, they receive treatment early enough as this will give better outcomes, and is also a lot cheaper.

Counties are also conducting activities to mark the World Sight Day, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties are inaugurating a comprehensive eye clinic and theatres.

Nairobi County and Kajiado counties are conducting screenings and eye checks at different sites within their counties, and also providing cataract surgery.

Globally about one billion people have vision impairing conditions that could be addressed to reverse, or prevent vision impairment, but have not been addressed yet.

In Kenya about 7.5 million persons have eye diseases and conditions, which require eye care. It is unfortunate that out of this large burden of eye diseases, only about 20% are able to access eye care services.

Among the 250,000 persons who are blind in Kenya, about half of them are due to age related cataract which is treatable and curable, restoring sight in over 90% of the cases.

The health ministry says, other big burden of vision impairment is Refractive errors (Shortsightedness or Long-sightedness).

These conditions are managed with spectacles and frequently affects school going children. When they are not addressed, the students are not able to access quality schooling.