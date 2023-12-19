Smart water meters: Nairobi County signs conditional grant from World Bank

Nairobi City County Executive for Green Nairobi, Ibrahim Auma signed a conditional grant from the World Bank Tuesday morning on behalf of the county.

Said CEC Auma, “The grants are for purchases of smart meters which will enable Nairobians who are our clients receive their bills in real time, thus promoting efficiency in reporting of water services.

These are some of the changes and modernisation that Governor Sakaja said would be implemented when he assumed office in August 2022, we can now see that the Governor has kept his promise. Next, we will ensure that water supply to Nairobi residents reaches their taps regularly.”

The County Executive, who was accompanied by Oscar Omoke, County Chief Officer, Water and Sanitation, also said that the conditional grant had been channeled through the Kenya Water Trust Fund (KWTF). “This funding is a post covid grant that is meant to mitigate the non revenue water within the county.

Today’s important milestone sign off was done between the KWFT and the NCCG.”

KWFT was represented by Mr. Willis Ombai, The Chief Executive Officer.