Smartphone maker sees higher sales through e-commerce 

Chinese smartphonemaker, Vivo has announced a partnership with e-commerce firm, Patazone, to enhance its device access in the Kenyan market.

Vivo Kenya Brand Manager Joseph Irungu said the partnership is further expected to strengthen Vivo Smartphone’s position in the Kenyan market and reinforce Patazone’s commitment to offering a diverse and technologically advanced product range.

“Kenya is a key market for us, and through this collaboration with Patazone, we aim to make our devices more accessible to consumers across the country. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals through technological advancements,” he added.

According to ECDB, Kenya’s e-commerce market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3.7pc between 2023 and 2027 with market value topping $2.7 billion (Ksh 404.7b).

“This partnership will allow us to offer a wider selection of high-quality smartphones at affordable prices,” said Omar Noor, Patazone Chief Executive Officer.

Online sales of electronics account for the largest shares of e-commerce revenue in Kenya with 25.3pc, followed by hobby and leisure with 22.8pc, fashion 8.9pc, furniture and homeware 11.2pc, care products 8.1pc, Do-it-yourself 7.4pc, and grocery with the remaining 6.4pc.