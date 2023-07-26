SME warehousing and logistics park gets under way at Tatu City

Tatu City Limited, Chandaria Properties, M&T Construction and Steel Structures have commenced the construction of The Link.

The Link is Kenya’s first Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) warehousing and logistics park with Special Economic Zone (SEZ) benefits, located in Tatu City, the country’s first operational SEZ.

“On behalf of The Link investors, we are thrilled to turn soil on Tatu City’s warehousing and logistics park designed to meet the needs of SMEs in Kiambu County and beyond,” said David Karimi, Deputy Country Head of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. “Leveraging on the unparalleled SEZ benefits of Kenya and the world-class infrastructure in Tatu City, businesses at The Link enjoy a seamless platform on which they can optimise their operations to local and global markets.”

Commenting on the significance of The Link, Fredrick Muteti, Chair of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), remarked: “The Link at Tatu City marks a crucial milestone for SMEs, which constitute 98% of businesses in Kenya. Warehousing facilities supported by mixed-use amenities are powerful enablers of economic growth and convenience. As SEZA, we are committed to streamlining policies allowing domestic businesses in Kenya to thrive within the East African region and internationally.”

“The Link will undoubtedly serve as an essential hub for trade and commerce, contributing significantly to Kenya’s economic progress and, in particular, Kiambu County,’’ added Nancy Gichung’wa, CEC Trade, Tourism, Industrialization and Investments, Kiambu County.

The Link offers flexible leased modern spaces ranging from 800 to 8,000 sqm, promoting businesses of all sizes to thrive in a dynamic and strategic location with Tatu City SEZ benefits, including low corporate tax, zero-rated VAT and exemption from import duty and utilities such as 24/7 power and water supply, high-speed fibre, international standard roads and security.

Dozens of companies operate in Tatu City’s business-friendly location, including Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff.

More than 3,000 homes and apartments are occupied or under construction at Unity Homes and the Kijani Ridge premier neighbourhood.