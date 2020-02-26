Smokin Wanjala, six Indian judges contract swine flu

Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala has been admitted at the Apollo hospital in India after contracting the H1N1 influenza virus known as swine flu.

Wanjala is said to be among other top judges who are in India for an international judicial conference.

Chief Justice David Maraga confirmed on his twitter account that justice Wanjala is undergoing treatment for the H1N1-Swine flu which also affected six Indian Supreme Court Judges.

Wishing him a quick recovery, the CJ said the Judge is making great progress and maybe discharged today (Wednesday).

Hon. Justice Smokin Wanjala, who is in India for a Judicial Conference, is hospitalised and is undergoing treatment for the H1N1-Swine flu which also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges. The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery. — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) February 26, 2020

India is on high alert after following fresh outbreaks.

H1N1 Flu Virus

H1N1 flu is also known as swine flu. It’s called swine flu because in the past, the people who caught it had direct contact with pigs. That changed several years ago, when a new virus emerged that spread among people who hadn’t been near pigs.

In 2009, H1N1 was spreading fast around the world, so the World Health Organization called it a pandemic. Since then, people have continued to get sick from swine flu, but not as many

How Do You Catch It?

The same way as the seasonal flu. When people who have it cough or sneeze, they spray tiny drops of the virus into the air. If you come in contact with these drops, touch a surface (like a doorknob or sink) where the drops landed, or touch something an infected person has recently touched, you can catch H1N1 swine flu.

Symptoms

Symptoms of swine flu are similar to those produced by standard seasonal flu – fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills.

Some people with the virus also experience nausea and diarrhea. The disease originated from pigs, but is now a wholly human disease and is spread by coughing and sneezing.

Swine flu first appeared in Mexico in 2009 and rapidly spread around the world.

After the pandemic of 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) and researchers warned of sporadic outbreaks of the H1N1 influenza virus, but the number of cases dwindled in the subsequent years.