Smooth Presidential handover at Kasarani stadium

Dr William Samoei Ruto was on Tuesday officially sworn in as the President of the republic of Kenya taking over from Uhuru Kenyatta as the fifth head of state.

Ruto who arrived at the Moi International Sports centre,Kasarani at 11.55am took an oath of proclamation at 12.45pm in an exercise conducted by the Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The legacy – peaceful hand over of Power after an election. Kenya is after all the greatest place to be . Proudly 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 — Mutula KilonzoJR CBS (@SenMutula) September 13, 2022

The event which was graced by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta was also attended by various dignitaries including foreign heads of states and envoys representing overseas countries.

Ruto took two oaths administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, in the presence of the Chief Justice, Martha Koome.

The first oath will pledge allegiance to the Constitution while the second is the solemn affirmation of due execution of the office of president – as envisaged in Article 141 (3) of the Constitution.

Former Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua was also sworn in as Kenya’s Deputy President of the republic of Kenya

