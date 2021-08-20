Smuggled ethanol with Kshs. 2M in tax value intercepted in Busia

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) agents have intercepted a lorry ferrying thirty drums (7500 litres) of extra neutral spirit securing taxes of Ksh.2, 000,000.

KRA says the smuggled consignment was concealed in sacks containing beans and rice bran along Bumala- Funyula road, within Busia County over the weekend, and were nabbed on a tip-off.

The truck together with the goods were detained at Sio- Port Customs Station.

“The driver Mr. Omondi Owour has been charged before Mumias Law court for conveying and being in possession of uncustomed and restricted goods contrary to Section 199(b) and Sec 200 of the East Africa Community Customs Management Act 2004 respectively,” said the Authority.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond of Kshs. 50,000 or cash bail of similar amount. Mention of the case is set for 31st August 2021.

KRA says it has enhanced its surveillance at border crossing points to curb smuggling and illicit flow of goods into the country in order to curtail tax fraud schemes and enhance tax compliance.