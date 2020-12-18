Snapchat too is taking a look back at 2020.

As we say goodbye to the weird year that 2020 has been, Snapchat is doing so too with the unveiling of ‘Snapchat year in review’. The social media application has rolled out its yearly review, allowing users to look at their 2020 highlights. You can basically have a look at your highlights of the year in one snap video.

To have a look at your highlights of 2020, first make sure your app is updated, then do the following:

Open the app From the Snapchat Camera, tap the “photos” icon to the left of the shutter button to access the Memories section In the “Snaps” section, there should be a Story called “A Look Back at 2020”. That’s your Year in Review.

You can save the story to your ‘memories’ by clicking ‘Save’ and share with your friends by hitting the arrow icon.

