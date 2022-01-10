Sneak a preview of Betty Kyallo’s new TV show

A mother, a wife, and the way to a man’s heart.

Betty Kyallo’s latest television venture is a cooking show with an interesting plot twist. Premiering tomorrow, the show Mom Vs Wife will put various husbands on the spotlight in determining which of the most important women in his life makes the tastiest dishes; his mother, or his spouse.

Kyallo just dropped a 30second teaser on her Instagram page of the exciting new show. Once the wives and mothers prepare their delicacies, the husband/son is blindfolded and does a taste test. “I’m so excited!!! 🥳🥳🥳 We are finally starting to air my new show Mom Vs Wife on @honeyafricatv I worked so hard on this one and thoroughly enjoyed a different kind of hosting. So it’s starting tomorrow on Dstv Channel 173“, Betty announced.

Things could get heated up and we can’t wait to see.