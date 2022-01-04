Soccer tournament in push for environmental consciousness concludes,Athiru Gaiti FC emerge champions

ByKNA MERU , Dickson Mwiti
Tags

 

Athiru Gaitu Fc emerged champions of the Mazingira  football tournament after edging out Antobuchiu FC 1-0 in the final played at Igembe School, Meru County.

The tournament supported by Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance Executive Director Dr Mithika Mwenda ,attracted 57 teams from Igembe South Sub County.

Anchenge FC settled for the second runners up position after beating  Gitura FC.

Sides that reached the quarter finals received football kits as well as Ksh.15,000 prize money  with champions walking away with Ksh.100,000.

Mazingira Tournament organizer Dr.Mithika Mwenda addressing football fans.He called for leveraging on sports to raise environmental consciousness PICTURE :Dickson Mwiti

Tournament organizer Dr. Mithika said the tournament intended to spark awareness on environmental conservation  among the youth.

“Sports can be a powerful tool for mobilisation of environmental consciousness. Imagine if we turn all these youths from 57 clubs and their fans into our agents of consciousness, our agents of transformation,” he said..

 

  

Latest posts

Afcon 2021: Felix Afena-Gyan misses out on Ghana squad

Bernard Okumu

Novak Djokovic says he will compete at Australian Open with medical exemption

Bernard Okumu

Romelu Lukaku: Striker ‘undermined’ Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel publicly, says Chris Sutton

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More