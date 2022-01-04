Soccer tournament in push for environmental consciousness concludes,Athiru Gaiti FC emerge champions

Athiru Gaitu Fc emerged champions of the Mazingira football tournament after edging out Antobuchiu FC 1-0 in the final played at Igembe School, Meru County.

The tournament supported by Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance Executive Director Dr Mithika Mwenda ,attracted 57 teams from Igembe South Sub County.

Anchenge FC settled for the second runners up position after beating Gitura FC.

Sides that reached the quarter finals received football kits as well as Ksh.15,000 prize money with champions walking away with Ksh.100,000.

Tournament organizer Dr. Mithika said the tournament intended to spark awareness on environmental conservation among the youth.

“Sports can be a powerful tool for mobilisation of environmental consciousness. Imagine if we turn all these youths from 57 clubs and their fans into our agents of consciousness, our agents of transformation,” he said..