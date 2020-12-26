Social events and festive activities in Busia County banned

Social events and festive activities in Busia County have been banned by the provincial administration as a stop gap measure to control the spread of Covid-19 at the border county.

Busia Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto revealed that annual cultural events in Teso, boat racing in Samia and Bunyala Sub Counties and tournaments in other parts of the county have been suspended till next year occasioned by the virus.

The events routinely take place December 26th to 31st yearly as residents of Busia participate in different activities to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

The DCC noted that he had spoken to Mps and organizers of the events and agreed they be postponed until next year

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He warned that those who will be found in gatherings will be arrested and charged accordingly for breaching Ministry of Health protocols.

He said disco matangas remain banned and police, chiefs will be in charge of funerals and other celebratory events to ensure the guidelines are observed.