Sofapaka complete signing Sebwato from Bright Stars FC

Written By: Richard Munga
Sebwato played for SC Villa and Onduparaka FC in the past before Bright Stars FC snapped him up.
Kenya Premier League, 2009 champions, Sofapaka, have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato from Ugandan Premier League side Bright Stars, as they aim to strengthen their team to continue pushing for the league title in the 2019/20 season.

Batoto ba Mungu is set to bring on board more players after releasing strikers Phillip Muchuma, Juma Collins, Derrick Wafula, and Timonah Wanyonyi, as well as defender Musa Malunda.

Sofapaka is 8th on the KPL Log with 21 points after 13 matches, 7 points behind Leaders, Gor Mahia, and will begin the New Year with a clash against Kariobangi Sharks at the Machakos County Stadium on the 4th of January.

Sharks, on the other hand, are 15th on the standings, amassing only 9 points after 14 matches.

The William Muluya coached side has only won a single match this season.

